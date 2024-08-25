Skip to content
Pope Francis criticizes push to ban activities of Russian-affiliated religious organizations in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 25, 2024 4:13 PM 2 min read
Pope Francis delivers his Sunday Angelus blessing overlooking St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, Vatican, on July 30, 2023. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
Pope Francis criticized on Aug. 25 Ukraine's move to potentially ban the activities of Russian-affiliated religious organizations amid Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, saying that "churches are not to be touched."

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the bill on Aug. 24 which was passed by the parliament four days earlier.

"I am concerned for the freedom of those who pray because true prayer is always for everyone. One does not commit evil by praying. If someone commits harm against their people, they will be guilty of that, but they cannot have done harm because they prayed," Pope Francis said following his Sunday Angelus blessing.

"Let those who wish to pray in what they consider their Church be allowed to do so."

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), which is legally subordinate to the Russian Orthodox Church, has been suspected of links and sympathies to Russia throughout the full-scale war.

It is not to be confused with the autocephalous (autonomous) Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is fully separate from Moscow.

A number of clergymen of the UOC-MP have been accused of collaborating with Russia and justifying Russian aggression, including bishops and other high-ranking members.

Over 100 UOC-MP clergy members have come under criminal investigation since the outbreak of the full-scale war, the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) press service told the Kyiv Independent. Almost 50 of them have been charged, and sentences have been issued in 26 cases, the SBU said.

The law enters into force 30 days after its publication, but UOC-MP communities will have nine months to fully break ties with the Russian church.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:15 PM  (Updated: )

4 dead, 13 wounded during Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on Aug 24.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.
3:35 AM

Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.
