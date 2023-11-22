Poll: Over 70% of Ukrainians view Russians negatively

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 70% of Ukrainians have a negative view of Russian citizens, while just 3% view them positively, according to a poll conducted in October and published by the Ukrainian polling agency Rating on Nov. 22.

Another 22% said that their attitude towards Russians was neutral, while 2% refused to answer.

The respondents were made up of a representative sample of 2,000 Ukrainians from across the country, except Russian-occupied Donbas and Crimea.

When asked how they view Russian citizens who actively oppose the war, 14% of respondents said their attitude towards them was still negative, 32% said they felt neutral, and 52% said they viewed them positively.

The survey also asked Ukrainians who they believe is responsible for unleashing the full-scale invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was named responsible by 20% of Ukrainians, and 14% said the Russian elites were responsible.

Just 2% of Ukrainians believe that the sole responsibility lies with the Russian people. However, 59% answered that all three share equal responsibility for starting the invasion, rather than one group or figure.

During the survey, respondents were asked if they had to leave their homes due to the full-scale invasion.

The results showed that 15% of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes. Additionally, 11% of the respondents had left their homes at some point since February 2022 but have returned since then.

People in Donbas reported the highest levels of being forced to leave their homes since February 2022, at 67%.

When polled on whether their home had been destroyed by the full-scale invasion, 13% of Ukrainians said that this was the case. Another 12% said that their home had been damaged.

Only 38% of Donbas residents reported that their home had not been damaged or destroyed since February 2022.

The survey also covered the topic of language use. The poll revealed that 58% of Ukrainians speak only Ukrainian at home, while 10% speak only Russian, and 31% said they speak a combination of both languages at home.

The highest level of respondents reporting they spoke a mix of the two languages was found in the east of Ukraine and in Donbas, with 52% and 57% respectively.