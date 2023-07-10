Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poll: Most Ukrainians not ready to refuse NATO accession in exchange for immediate peace

by Dinara Khalilova July 10, 2023 2:54 PM 2 min read
Exterior view of NATO headquarter on Dec. 4, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Seventy-six percent of Ukrainians consider it unacceptable for the country to withhold its NATO membership bid "as a price for peace," according to recent polls conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

The share of those who insist on NATO accession as opposed to receiving security guarantees has increased from 39% to 58% since May 2022, the KIIS reported on July 10.

Survey results show that a total of 89% of Ukrainians want their country to become a member of NATO, with the figure ranging from 79% in Ukraine's east to 93% in western regions.

"It is important to emphasize once again that it was not the Ukrainians' desire to join NATO that 'provoked' Russia, but rather Russian aggression became the catalyst for public support for Euro-Atlantic integration," said Anton Hrushetskyi, the KIIS's executive director.

"At the same time, the longer the war lasts, the more Ukrainians insist on full membership in NATO, and the security guarantees from other states look less convincing."

In its press release, the KIIS used the results of two surveys it had conducted on May 10-21 and May 26-June 5. The institute interviewed 3538 Ukrainian adults residing in Kyiv-controlled territories.

According to sociologists, on the eve of the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, only 15-20% of Ukrainians backed the idea of joining NATO. In 2021, this number amounted to 48%.

The Kyiv Independent: Opinion. What the West got wrong about Ukraine (VIDEO)
Our video reporter Iryna Matviyishyn speaks about some of the common misconceptions about Ukraine that are spread by Russian propaganda. We launched “Ukraine’s True History,” a series to explain Ukraine’s past and present without distortions. The first episode debunks the 10 most common misconcepti…
The Kyiv IndependentIryna Matviyishyn
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.