Poll: Majority of Americans support continued aid for Ukraine

A new poll released on Sept. 20 by Ukrainian grassroots organization Razom has recorded 63% of respondents in the U.S. expressing support for continued military aid to Ukraine.

A vast majority (87%) of self-reported Democrat respondents articulated their support for the continuation of aid, compared to 48% of Republican respondents.

Despite this partisan divide, there was widespread agreement across the political spectrum to the assertion that, “Russia is committing human rights atrocities…they must be stopped and made to pay for the destruction they have caused”.

Other key takeaways from the that a majority of respondents would prefer to vote for a candidate that will argue for continued support to Ukraine, and that fewer than 20% want Ukraine to “settle the war now”.

America’s continued support for Ukraine has already become a hot-button issue in the upcoming 2024 presidential election campaign. This is especially apparent among Republicans, which was illustrated during the first Republican debate in Aug. 2023.