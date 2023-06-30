Poll: 95% of Ukrainians trust military, 89% want to join NATO

This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 95% of Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 80% trust President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the poll published on June 30 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

Up to 94% of respondents said it is important to have a fully functioning democracy, which is a significant increase compared to 76% in December 2021.

As for other institutions, around 80% of Ukrainians trust the central government to conduct reconstruction and anti-corruption tasks. Only 32% trust the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to combat corruption effectively, while up to 64% trust journalists in this task.

The number of people who lost a friend or a family member rose from 20% in May 2022 to 47% a year later. In spite of that, the percentage of people optimistic about the Ukrainian victory remains relatively stable at 87% according to the latest figure.

Around 92% of Ukrainians define the victory as the return of all the territory controlled before 2014, including Crimea and Donbas.

The support for joining Western institutions remains high, with 92% of Ukrainians wishing to enter the EU and 89% who support joining NATO.

The poll also revealed rising support for the equal rights of the LGTBQ+ community, reaching 65% by the latest numbers. Researchers argue that this is connected to the service of the community's members in the military and the stronger commitment of Ukrainians to democratic principles in the face of Russian aggression.