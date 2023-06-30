Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poll: 95% of Ukrainians trust military, 89% want to join NATO

by Martin Fornusek June 30, 2023 10:17 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 95% of Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 80% trust President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the poll published on June 30 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

Up to 94% of respondents said it is important to have a fully functioning democracy, which is a significant increase compared to 76% in December 2021.

As for other institutions, around 80% of Ukrainians trust the central government to conduct reconstruction and anti-corruption tasks. Only 32% trust the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to combat corruption effectively, while up to 64% trust journalists in this task.

The number of people who lost a friend or a family member rose from 20% in May 2022 to 47% a year later. In spite of that, the percentage of people optimistic about the Ukrainian victory remains relatively stable at 87% according to the latest figure.

Around 92% of Ukrainians define the victory as the return of all the territory controlled before 2014, including Crimea and Donbas.

The support for joining Western institutions remains high, with 92% of Ukrainians wishing to enter the EU and 89% who support joining NATO.

The poll also revealed rising support for the equal rights of the LGTBQ+ community, reaching 65% by the latest numbers. Researchers argue that this is connected to the service of the community's members in the military and the stronger commitment of Ukrainians to democratic principles in the face of Russian aggression.

The Kyiv Independent: Opinion. What the West got wrong about Ukraine (VIDEO)
Our video reporter Iryna Matviyishyn speaks about some of the common misconceptions about Ukraine that are spread by Russian propaganda. We launched “Ukraine’s True History,” a series to explain Ukraine’s past and present without distortions. The first episode debunks the 10 most common misconcepti…
The Kyiv IndependentIryna Matviyishyn
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.