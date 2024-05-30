Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Polls, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Society
Edit post

Poll: 71% of Russians think country is on right path, 87% approve of Putin

by Nate Ostiller May 30, 2024 9:47 PM 1 min read
Thousands of people gathered at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Feb. 22, 2023, for a pro-Putin rally marking 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' as well as the first anniversary of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A poll released on May 30 by the Levada Center, a Russian independent polling organization, found that 71% of respondents believed Russia is "going in the right direction," and another 87% said they supported Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Polls conducted by Levada Center throughout the war have found a consistent and overwhelming majority of Russians support Putin and believe the country is on the right path.

According to the latest poll, only 17% of respondents thought that Russia was going in the wrong direction, and another 13% said it was difficult to answer.

The findings had a relatively consistent majority across age and other demographic groups, including those who said they "barely have enough food."

Support for Putin has remained above 80% in the previous five polls that Levada Center conducted, dating back to December 2023.

A majority of respondents also said they supported Russia's legislative branches, governors, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and the overall "Russian government."

Putin was the most trusted politician, at 52% of respondents.

Poll: 77% of Russians support war in Ukraine
The figures have stayed remarkably consistent throughout the war, polling data has shown. A poll released in November 2023 found that 75% of respondents supported the war.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.