Poll: 71% of Russians think country is on right path, 87% approve of Putin

A poll released on May 30 by the Levada Center, a Russian independent polling organization, found that 71% of respondents believed Russia is "going in the right direction," and another 87% said they supported Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Polls conducted by Levada Center throughout the war have found a consistent and overwhelming majority of Russians support Putin and believe the country is on the right path.

According to the latest poll, only 17% of respondents thought that Russia was going in the wrong direction, and another 13% said it was difficult to answer.

The findings had a relatively consistent majority across age and other demographic groups, including those who said they "barely have enough food."

Support for Putin has remained above 80% in the previous five polls that Levada Center conducted, dating back to December 2023.

A majority of respondents also said they supported Russia's legislative branches, governors, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and the overall "Russian government."

Putin was the most trusted politician, at 52% of respondents.