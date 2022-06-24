Police: US citizen ordered killing of agriculture minister over business grudge

(Roman Leshchenko/Facebook)

The American and his alleged Ukrainian accomplice were arrested and charged with attempted murder, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said at a press briefing on Nov. 18.

At the briefing, Agriculture Minister Roman Leshchenko alleged that the duo wanted to kill him over a business conflict from 2018, before he became a minister.

Without mentioning any names, Leshchenko referred to a January Kyiv Post report about U.S. farmer Kurt Groszhans, who was suing Leshchenko for allegedly stealing $250,000. Groszhans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.