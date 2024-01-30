Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Politico: US arms exports increase over 50% in 2023

by Abbey Fenbert January 30, 2024 4:17 AM 2 min read
A U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter lands on the sidelines of the "Saber Guardian 23" military exercise at Ramstein Air Base on June 6, 2023. Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa (Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. weapons exports in 2023 increased by more than 50% from 2022, earning defense companies $81 billion in profits driven by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Politico reported Jan. 29, citing unpublished State Department figures.

Russia's war has spurred the U.S. arms industry, which supplies military hardware to Ukraine and wary NATO allies amid increasingly aggressive anti-Western posturing from Moscow.  

Sales of attack and transport helicopters, and long-range missile launchers to Poland and Germany constituted around $30 billion in the three largest deals, according to the report.

Poland's move to increase its military strength in the face of Russia's threat resulted in  a $12 billion deal for AH-64E Apache helicopters, a $10 billion deal for a long-range High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a $4 billion deal for Integrated Air And Missile Defense Battle Command Systems, and a $3.75 billion deal for M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks.

Germany, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and Norway also struck billion-dollar deals with U.S. weapons manufacturers as fears rise that Russia's war will spread beyond Ukraine's borders.

German NATO commander Alexander Sollfrank said on Jan. 29 that member nations should prepare for the possibility of Russian missile strikes in Europe.

Poland's national security agency also reported on Dec. 5, 2023 that Russia could attack NATO directly within the next three years.

Mira Resnick, who runs the State Department’s Office of Regional Security and Arms Transfers, told Politico that the increase in U.S. weapons exports reflects Russia's dwindling share of the global arms market.

“The Russian defense industry is failing and continues to fail,” Resnick said.

Sanctions against Russia's defense sector have led to new opportunities for U.S. manufacturers. The U.S. and India agreed on a $1.8 billion deal in 2023 on engine production as India distances itself from Moscow, its largest weapons supplier.

“We are seeing in the ‘Global South’ real tough decisions by partners to move away from Russian equipment. We would love to see more from India on this and we continue to work and explore different defensive trade opportunities with India," Resnick said.

Russia has historically been the world's second-largest weapons exporter after the U.S., but a September 2023 report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) showed that Russia's role in the global defense industry has been severely undermined by its all-out war against Ukraine.

Opinion: How many tanks does Russia have left?
How many tanks does Russia really have left? This question has come up quite frequently in discussions, and it’s simply impossible to find a precise answer – Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov probably don’t even know. But this doesn’t deter us
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:35 AM

NATO chief: Support for Ukraine 'not charity.'

Stoltenberg is visiting Washington, D.C. to persuade U.S. legislators to approve a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine that has been stalled by congressional Republicans since October 2023.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:49 PM

Media: Putin plans to visit Turkey in February to discuss Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's international visits have been curtailed since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March 2023 for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children. Turkey is not party to the ICC's Rome Statute, meaning it is under no obligation to detain Putin.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.