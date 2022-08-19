Politico: State Department warns Congress about declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple people familiar with the conversations said State Department has been “quietly letting congressional offices know that it has substantive concerns about labeling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism,” according to Politico. The main concerns include Russia’s possible retaliation, such as breaking the grain deal. The blanket sanctions, part of the designation, preventing private sectors actors from engaging in the shipping deal and economic relations pertaining to the nuclear materials are also a consideration.

