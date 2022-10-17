Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Politico: Pentagon, EU ponder funding Ukraine’s access to Starlink

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 18, 2022 2:03 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon is mulling over funding Ukraine's use of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellite network with the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, a fund that the U.S. uses to supply military assistance to Ukraine over the long term, two U.S. officials involved in the deliberations told Politico.

The deliberations come after CNN reported that SpaceX had sent a letter last month to the Pentagon suggesting the U.S. government foot the bill for Ukraine's access to the network. Musk later changed his mind, saying his company would carry on funding for the service.

EU countries are also discussing whether to contribute funding to tech billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service to keep it working in Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told Politico.

Landsbergis said it was better to have “a coalition of countries that could purchase a service from Mr. Musk, the Starlink service, and provide it to the Ukrainians and keep on providing it to Ukrainians.”

He suggested Ukraine’s internet access should not be left in the hands of a single “super-powerful” person who could “wake up one day and say, ‘This is no longer what I feel like doing and this is it.’"

Starlink donated the terminals to Ukraine when Russia started its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 over fears Ukrainians would lose access to the internet.

How Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet keeps Ukraine online
The Kyiv Independent

In the background of the debate over funding is the tumultuous conversation that started on Oct. 4 when Musk posted a poll on Twitter proposing a several-point plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Musk suggested that RussianCrimea should be recognized as a part of Russia, Ukraine must stay neutral, and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts should hold a vote “under UN supervision” on whether they want to be a part of Russia or Ukraine.

This “plan” was seen as heavily pro-Russian and caused a storm of replies from Ukrainians and supporters of Ukraine, including President Volodymyr Zelensky. Musk wrote back to Zelensky: “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
