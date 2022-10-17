Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 16, 2022 4:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The world’s richest man announced on Twitter on Oct. 15 that his company would continue to fund the operation of the Starlink internet service in Ukraine. "The hell with it," he wrote. “Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free.” The announcement came a day after Musk said that his company SpaceX can't pay for Starlink "indefinitely" while also sending "several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households."

