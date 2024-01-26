Skip to content
Politico: McConnell walks back doubts on Ukraine aid deal

by Abbey Fenbert January 26, 2024
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters after a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol Oct. 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Republican Party's Senate Minority Leader, said in private talks Jan. 25 that he still supports a bipartisan border security deal tied to funding for Ukraine, Politico reported.

McConnell on Jan. 24 had surprised some members of his party by saying that it might be necessary to separate border security from the issue of Ukraine aid, due to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's ascendancy in the primary elections.

Since fall 2023, partisan infighting in Congress has stalled a supplemental funding bill that includes $61 billion in aid for Ukraine. Republicans in the Senate blocked the passing of the bill, insisting that further military aid must include significant changes to U.S. border policy.

McConnell told reporters on Jan. 17 that a Senate deal was in progress and could be ready by the following week.

The Wall Street Journal then reported on Jan. 18 that U.S. President Joe Biden had made concessions to Republican demands regarding increased security at the southern border.

At a closed-door meeting of Republican senators Jan. 24, McConnell reportedly made an abrupt about-face, saying "the politics on this have changed." McConnell said that passing a bipartisan agreement on border security could have political ramifications for Trump as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

"We don't want to undermine him," McConnell reportedly said.

Trump has made immigration a key issue of his presidential campaign, and has advocated for mass raids, family detention centers, and funds to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Other senators said that McConnell's remarks in the meeting had been misconstrued, and that his statements in support of the agreement on Jan. 25 reflect his true views on the matter.

“The ambiguity that was around for the last few hours has been clarified for all of us. He’s fully behind the border bill, fully behind the support for Ukraine and is not going to let political considerations of any campaign stand in the way of his support,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican.

Sen. James Lankford, the Republican party's lead negotiator on a border agreement, said he hopes the deal will be ready to present to the public in a matter of days.

“Certainly not weeks, but we're hoping it's days to try to get it out. But it's not today,” Lankford said.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

News Feed

8:18 AM

​​General Staff: Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 26. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:46 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Over the course of the day, the Russian military assailed the region with artillery and mortar fire, drone strikes, tank attacks, and mines. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
6:43 AM

UN Security Council discusses Il-76 crash.

"The United Nations is not in a position to verify these reports or the circumstances of the crash," U.N. Under-Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo said during the meeting.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:41 AM

UN opened Russian bank account to facilitate climate payments.

The United Nations disclosed that in 2022 it initiated the opening of a Russian bank account due to complications arising from Western sanctions affecting conventional payment channels. The UN has received membership fees from three Russian banks for a climate funding program through the account, Reuters reports.
12:36 AM

Deputy PM: Kyiv working on Orban's visit to Ukraine.

Ukraine is working to organize an official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the first in 14 years, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna confirmed to Reuters on Jan. 25.
10:28 PM

Deputy PM denies alleged pressure on EU to return refugees to Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna's comment came after Politico, citing unnamed European diplomats, reported that Ukraine is allegedly negotiating with the EU to establish new rules to encourage the return of Ukrainian refugees in 2025.
10:03 PM

Turkey formally ratifies Sweden's NATO accession.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed into force the parliament's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership, Reuters reported on Jan. 25, citing the Turkish presidency's official gazette.
7:35 PM

EU, Lithuania allocating $16.7 million for school shelters in Ukraine.

The project will prioritize Ukrainian regions close to the front line or the border with Russia — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa — the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency wrote in a press release. The organizers plan to build at least five next-to-school bomb shelters in these oblasts.
MORE NEWS

