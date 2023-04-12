Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Politico: Iran negotiating with China, Russia to replenish missile fuel supply

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2023 6:48 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Reisi within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by PPresidency of Russia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia and China are in "advanced secret talks" with Iran to supply the country with ammonium perchlorate, a chemical used to propel missiles, Politico reported on April 12.

Supplying Iran with ammonium perchlorate would allow the country to circumvent sanctions imposed by the United Nations, Politico wrote.

According to anonymous diplomats cited by Politico, the amount of fuel Iran is looking to acquire is unclear, but they estimate that it is enough for "thousands" of rockets.

Some of the rockets could be used to attack Ukraine if the deal goes through, the diplomats added.

Iran has been supplying Russia with kamikaze drones that are used along with missiles, guided aerial bombs, and other weapons to launch attacks against Ukraine. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian acknowledged for the first time on Nov. 5 that his country had supplied Russia with the drones.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
