Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Iran acknowledges supplying Russia with drones, claims it happened before Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 5, 2022 12:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian acknowledged for the first time on Nov. 5 that his country had provided drones to Russia but claimed that it happened before Russia's full-scale invasion.

Tehran's unexpected confession comes as Russia ramps up its attacks on targets across Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

"We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war," Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran, the Associated Press quotes.

The first-ever known case of Ukraine shooting down an Iranian-made kamikaze drone took place in September, near the liberated city of Kupiansk in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast. Since then, Russia has launched waves of attacks using kamikaze drones in strikes that killed civilians and destroyed energy facilities nationwide.

Russian-operated kamikaze drones attacked Kyiv for the first time on Oct. 17, killing five people.

How Russia uses Iranian drones to try to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense
The Kyiv Independent

Despite growing evidence, Iran has thus far denied accusations that it has supplied Russia with its drones. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed in October that Russia wasn't using Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine.

Both Ukrainian and Western intelligence assessments signal that Tehran has provided Russia with deadly weapons and will likely continue doing so.

Ukraine's intelligence previously said that Iran plans to send over 200 combat drones to Russia in early November, and kamikaze drones would be included in the upcoming batch.

In addition to the drones, Iran is preparing to send about 1,000 additional weapons, which would include the first-ever delivery of surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles that could boost Moscow's military capabilities, according to Western officials who spoke with CNN.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.