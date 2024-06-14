Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, CSTO, Nagorno-Karabakh
Edit post

Politico: Belarus supplied arms to Azerbaijan in 'betrayal' to Armenia

by Elsa Court June 14, 2024 4:45 PM 2 min read
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko visit the historical monuments and examine the construction and revival works in Shusha, Azerbaijan on May 17, 2024. (Azerbaijani Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Belarus delivered advanced weapons to Azerbaijan for years, despite being in a Russia-led security alliance with Armenia, Politico reported on June 13, citing a cache of leaked documents.  

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on June 12 that Armenia was to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance made up of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

"We will leave," Pashinyan told the Armenian parliament, accusing the CSTO of plotting "against us with Azerbaijan," which seized the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023.

Article 4 of the CSTO Treaty states that if a member state experiences aggression, then all member states must come to its aid, in a similar way to NATO's Article 5 principles.

"We will decide when to leave. We won't come back, there is no other way," Pashinyan said.

According to Politico, a cache of letters, diplomatic notes, bills of sale, and export passports show that Belarus supplied "advanced military hardware to Azerbaijan between 2018 and 2022."

The move is likely regarded as a "bitter betrayal" by Armenia as the supplies gave Baku the "upper hand" in its conflict with Yerevan, Politico said.

The help Belarus reportedly provided to Azerbaijan ranged from supplying artillery targeting equipment and new gear for electronic warfare to modernizing artillery equipment.

The services offered included modernizing older artillery equipment and providing new gear used for electronic warfare and drone systems, Politico said.

Pashinyan's announcement on June 12 is the latest in a series of steps Armenia has taken to distance itself from the CSTO.

Armenia's Foreign Ministry said in May that Armenia will not partake in the financing of the CSTO. In March, Yerevan threatened to leave if the military alliance failed to address Armenia's collective security concerns.

Pashinyan said in February that Armenia had "frozen" its participation in the Russian-led CSTO because it failed to uphold its objectives regarding Armenia.

The remarks come amid a growing rift between Yerevan and Moscow, which was exacerbated when Russian "peacekeepers" in Nagorno-Karabakh did not prevent Azerbaijan's armed seizure of the region.

Putin names ceasefire demands, including Kyiv’s complete withdrawal from four Ukrainian regions
Speaking on the eve of the global peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukrainian troops must leave Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and Kyiv must abandon any ambition to join NATO. Russia doesn’t aim for peace, but for the continuation o…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Elsa Court
