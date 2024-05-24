Skip to content
Polish Senate chair arrives in Kyiv on official visit

by Martin Fornusek May 24, 2024 11:07 AM 1 min read
Ukranie's parliament deputy chair Olena Kondratiuk (R) welcomes Malgorzata Maria Kidawa-Blonska, the chairwoman of the Polish Senate, in Kyiv on May 24, 2024. (Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine)
Malgorzata Maria Kidawa-Blonska, the Marshal of the Polish Senate, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on May 24.

Upon her arrival, Kidawa-Blonska was welcomed at the train station by Ukranie's parliament deputy chair, Olena Kondratiuk, and by the Ukrainian and Polish ambassadors, Vasyl Zvarych and Jaroslaw Guzy.

"This is an important visit for the development of interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening of Ukrainian-Polish relations," Kondratiuk said.

Kidawa-Blonska is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Ukrainian parliament and meet with its speaker, Ruslaf Stefanchuk, the Polish Senate announced.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters since the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion, providing extensive military and humanitarian assistance.

Ties between Kyiv and Warsaw soured somewhat in recent months over economic disputes, aggravated by intermittent blockades by Polish farmers and truckers at the Ukrainian border.

Author: Martin Fornusek
