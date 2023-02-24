Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Polish PM: Ukraine to receive 60 PT-91 tanks 'in coming days'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023 7:14 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki shake hands during a press-conference, on the first year of the Russia's invasion on Ukraine in Kyiv. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Poland will send an additional 60 PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks to Ukraine  "in the coming days," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Feb. 24 during his visit to Kyiv, as quoted by Ukrinform.

PT-91 Twardy is a Polish upgraded version of the Soviet-era T-72 tank. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Poland has provided Ukraine with 250 T-72 tanks, according to Morawiecki.

At a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Morawiecki also said that four Leopard 2 tanks have already arrived in Ukraine.

Earlier on Feb. 24, the Associated Press reported that Morawiecki had delivered the first batch of Leopard tanks out of 14 promised by Poland but didn't specify the number.

The Polish prime minister added that his country was ready to train Ukrainian soldiers to fly F-16 fighter jets "within the framework of a broader coalition."

He arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 24 to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
