Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

PM: Poland ready to train Ukrainian soldiers on F-16 fighter jets

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 24, 2023 5:11 pm
Share

During a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 24, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country is ready to train Ukrainian soldiers to fly F-16 fighter jets.

However, he added that this should be done within the framework of a broader coalition.

"But Poland is ready to conduct such exercises," Morawiecki said. "It is very important for the Ukrainian skies to become finally safe." 

Morawiecki is in Kyiv to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. 

Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed that Morawiecki delivered the first batch of Leopard tanks promised by Poland during his visit, the Associated Press reported earlier on Feb. 24.

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland published photos of Morawiecki laying a wreath at a memorial for fallen Ukrainian soldiers in central Kyiv together with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Critics argue that allies’ reluctance to supply F-16, Typhoon and Dassault fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles will likely prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.   

Meanwhile, the U.S. has promised to provide Ukraine with long-range GLSDB missiles but they are expected to arrive in nine months, which may be too late. 




The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK