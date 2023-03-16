Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

AP: Polish PM delivers Leopard tanks to Ukraine during his visit

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 24, 2023 2:14 pm
Share

AP: Polish PM delivers Leopard tanks to Ukraine during his visitPolish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki embraes Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyal at the Wall of Remembrance for the Fallen Heroes of Ukraine in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland / Twitter)

Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivered the first batch of Leopard tanks promised by Poland during his visit to Kyiv on Feb. 24, the Associated Press reported.

So far, Poland has pledged 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. It is not yet clear how many were transferred to Ukraine during Morawiecki's visit. 

The Polish prime minister is in Kyiv to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland published photos of Morawiecki laying a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in central Kyiv together with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK