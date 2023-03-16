AP: Polish PM delivers Leopard tanks to Ukraine during his visit

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki embraes Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyal at the Wall of Remembrance for the Fallen Heroes of Ukraine in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland / Twitter)

Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivered the first batch of Leopard tanks promised by Poland during his visit to Kyiv on Feb. 24, the Associated Press reported.

So far, Poland has pledged 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. It is not yet clear how many were transferred to Ukraine during Morawiecki's visit.

The Polish prime minister is in Kyiv to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland published photos of Morawiecki laying a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in central Kyiv together with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

