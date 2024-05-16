Polish parliament's lower house passes law amendments on Ukrainian refugees

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sejm, the lower chamber of Poland's parliament, supported on May 15 amendments to the law on Ukrainian refugees, which include several changes and extend their protection until Sep. 30, 2025.

Poland has become one of the main destinations of Ukrainian refugees after the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war. According to Eurostat, the country hosts close to 1 million Ukrainians who fled the invasion.

The amendments, submitted by the governing parties, were backed by 381 lawmakers, with 19 voting against it and 20 abstaining, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported.

Apart from extending protection status by the decision of the Council of the European Union from March 4, 2023, Poland will introduce a new status for Ukrainian refugees as well.

Ukrainians will be able to apply for a three-year temporary residence permit with a "previously had temporary protection" note after updating their personal information in a database and filling in the particular form for the province where they live.

The updated law will also introduce changes to the state payment programs for Ukrainian refugees. An "800 Plus" program, which provides 800 zlotys ($197) per child every month, and the "Dobry Start" program with a one-time 300 zlotys ($74) payment for those children who go to school will demand mandatory Polish kindergarten or school attendance.

The Polish government will also establish a 36-month period during which Ukrainian pupils can participate in additional free Polish language classes. Ukrainian children who study in eighth grade will be exempted from the obligatory Polish language exam in the 2024-2025 school year as well.

Other changes in the law are related to the limitation of financial assistance for food and accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. The assistance will be provided on the basis of a signed agreement with the local province or other local government bodies acting on the province's order.

The amendments also extended by four months the deadline for applying for the right to practice medicine as a doctor, dentist, nurse, or midwife.

The Sejm rejected several amendments proposed by the oppositionist Confederation and Law and Justice (PiS) parties.

The bill will now move to the Senate. If approved, it would enter into force on July 1.