Polish parliament passes bill backing Ukraine's entry into NATO

The Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine's accession to NATO, Polish radio reported on June 16.

"Taking into account the dedication of the Ukrainian nation and its sovereign right to choose its own path of development, the Sejm of the Republic of Poland fully supports Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the resolution said.

Polish MPs noted that Ukraine's military is becoming increasingly more interoperable with NATO forces and will benefit the Alliance.

The motion was approved with a vast majority of votes, with 443 deputies voting in support, two against, and seven abstained.

Earlier today, deputies for the far-right Confederation coalition voiced opposition to the motion, saying such a step can draw Poland into conflict with Russia, the Polish Radio said.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda and the Polish Senate, the parliament's upper house, called for a clear NATO membership path for Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said earlier today that the Alliance may agree to simplify Ukraine's path to membership. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted however that an invitation for Ukraine will not be a topic of the upcoming Vilnius summit in July.