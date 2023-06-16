Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
German minister: NATO may agree to simplify Ukraine’s path to alliance

by Olesya Boyko June 16, 2023 5:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO allies may be ready to remove some hurdles on Ukraine’s path to the military alliance, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on June 16, as cited by the Guardian.

“There are increasing signs that everyone will be able to agree on this,” Pistorius told reporters in Brussels when asked about reports that the US is open to permitting Kyiv to forgo a formal candidacy process required of some other nations in the past. “I would be open for this."

On June 15, the European Parliament approved a resolution calling on NATO to accept Ukraine into the alliance when the war is over.

Ukraine applied for NATO membership in September 2022, half a year into the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to the Washington Post, there is so far no consensus on Ukraine’s NATO membership. While the Baltic nations and the Czech Republic want to speed up Ukraine's accession, big players like France, Germany, and the U.S. are hesitant.

However, U.S. President Joe Biden has supported NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement that Ukraine does not need to implement a "membership action plan" to join NATO.

Author: Olesya Boyko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.