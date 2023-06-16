Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Stoltenberg: NATO invite for Ukraine not to be discussed at Vilnius summit

by Martin Fornusek June 16, 2023 7:42 PM 1 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 3, 2023. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that an invitation for Ukraine to NATO will not be a topic of the upcoming Vilnius summit in July, in comments at a press conference in Brussels on June 16.

The members will instead consider ways of bringing Ukraine closer to the Alliance, he said at a press conference after the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

This will include practical steps, such as bringing Ukraine's military up to NATO standards. It will also encompass setting up a new political consultative body, the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Stoltenberg added that the Allies agree Ukraine will eventually become a NATO member.

Earlier today, Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that NATO allies may be ready to remove some hurdles on Ukraine's path to membership.

Ukraine applied for NATO membership in September 2022, half a year into the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to the Washington Post, there is so far no consensus on Ukraine's NATO membership. While the Baltic nations and the Czech Republic want to speed up Ukraine's accession, big players like France, Germany, and the U.S. are hesitant.

Media: Biden allegedly supports simplified procedure for Ukraine’s NATO accession
U.S. President Joe Biden has supported a proposal by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to announce that Ukraine does not need to implement a “membership action plan” (MAP) to join NATO, Axios reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
