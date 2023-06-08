Polish general: 'No doubt' that Russia blew up Kakhovka dam

This audio is created with AI assistance

The ex-commander of the Polish Land Forces Waldemar Skrzypczak told Ukrinform on June 8 that the Western military has "no doubt" that Russia was behind the Kakhovka disaster.

"Russian propaganda and the money of Russian oligarchs, who still finance Western mass media, sow these doubts. But no one in the military has any doubt that the Russians did it," explained the Polish military expert.

Skrzypczak, who previously served as a deputy defense minister, said that Russian forces mined the dam already in 2022 and used the destruction to hinder Ukraine's counteroffensive plans.

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksii Danilov made similar comments on June 6, shortly after Russia destroyed the dam and triggered a large-scale humanitarian disaster in the country.

According to the Polish general, Russians wanted to avoid fighting Ukraine's counteroffensive on multiple fronts, thereby covering part of their lines by the flooded waters.

Skrzypczak noted that prior to the explosion, Russia began to move some of its forces from the south to Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where it expects the main force of Ukraine's advance.

Due to the heavy flooding, it will be difficult to cross the Dnipro River for two to three weeks until the water level falls.

However, according to the general's estimates, the Dnipro River was unlikely to be the main direction of the counteroffensive, therefore the Kakhovka breach should not significantly hinder Ukraine's plans.

Several Western media reported earlier on June 8 that Ukraine has already launched its counteroffensive, with the main hostilities taking place in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.