Polish court overrules ban on Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing protests

The Lublin district court overruled a Polish mayor's ban on Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing protests, which means that the blockade at the checkpoint with Ukraine may soon resume, the RMF24 reported on Dec. 15.

Polish carriers have been blocking four crossings with Ukraine, including Yahodyn-Dorohusk, since November in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers.

A local mayor withdrew the permit for protests at Dorohusk on Dec. 11, citing potential material losses and a risk to jobs. Carriers said they would appeal the mayor's decision in court.

After considering the carriers' complaint, the court ruled that the mayor could not prevent the protests because he did not clarify specific losses resulting from the blockade.

Judges further argued that the protests were not intended to block the customs clearance completely, only to slow it down.

Polish carriers plan to restart the protest at Dorohusk on Dec. 18.

Polish truckers initially launched the demonstration on the grounds that the influx of Ukrainian drivers harmed their livelihoods. Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations.

Slovak carriers, who have intermittently blocked the crossing at the Vysne Nemecke-Uzzhorod crossing with Ukraine, said earlier on Dec. 15 they had ended their blockade.