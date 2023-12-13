Local authorities reject Polish truckers' protest permit at recently-opened border crossing

This audio is created with AI assistance

The local authorities in Dorohusk rejected a protest permit submitted by Polish truckers who wanted to resume a blockade at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn border crossing, Polish media outlet RMF24 reported on Dec. 13.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on Dec. 11 that the blockade at Dorohusk-Yahodyn had been lifted, and trucks were again moving across the border.

Shortly after, it was blocked again by a truck parked across the middle of the highway, which Ukrainian truckers were told had broken down. Traffic resumed "without any difficulties" after removing the truck, RMF24 reported on Dec. 12, citing Polish police.

The truckers then announced on Dec. 13 that they planned to restart the blockade on Dec. 18.

After the local authorities, including the mayor of Dorohusk, rejected their application for a protest permit, the truckers said they would appeal the decision in court and submit new protest applications at different locations on Dec. 14.

Dorohusk-Yahodyn is one of four checkpoints that Polish truckers have blocked since early November in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers.

Polish truckers initially launched the demonstration on the grounds that the influx of Ukrainian drivers harmed their livelihoods. Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations.