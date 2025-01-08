Polish consulate in St. Petersburg closes after over 50 years

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland’s consulate in the Russian city of St. Petersburg has shut down, with the staff taking down the Polish and EU flags and clearing out the building, the Polish RMF24 news outlet reported on Jan. 8.

Poland closed its consulate building in St. Petersburg after 53 years. The decision follows Warsaw's order to close a Russian consulate in the Polish city of Poznan last year after accusing Moscow of sabotage plots.

"The ceremony took place in a very dignified manner," said Polish Ambassador to Russia Krzysztof Krajewski who was in attendance.

"The move has been underway for some time now."

Poland has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022, providing weapons and taking in as many as 1 million refugees.

Recently, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called for a "fair peace" for Ukraine in a speech delivered to French diplomats in Paris, following French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks that Ukraine should prepare for "realistic" discussions on territory.