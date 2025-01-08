Skip to content
Polish consulate in St. Petersburg closes after over 50 years

by Boldizsar Gyori January 8, 2025 4:11 PM 1 min read
This photograph, taken on Jan. 8, 2025, shows employees of the Consulate General of Poland removing the Polish national flag and the flag of the European Union from the Consulate General of Poland in Saint Petersburg. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
Poland’s consulate in the Russian city of St. Petersburg has shut down, with the staff taking down the Polish and EU flags and clearing out the building, the Polish RMF24 news outlet reported on Jan. 8.

Poland closed its consulate building in St. Petersburg after 53 years. The decision follows Warsaw's order to close a Russian consulate in the Polish city of Poznan last year after accusing Moscow of sabotage plots.

"The ceremony took place in a very dignified manner," said Polish Ambassador to Russia Krzysztof Krajewski who was in attendance.

"The move has been underway for some time now."

Poland has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022, providing weapons and taking in as many as 1 million refugees.

Recently, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called for a "fair peace" for Ukraine in a speech delivered to French diplomats in Paris, following French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks that Ukraine should prepare for "realistic" discussions on territory.

