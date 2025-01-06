Macron sees no 'quick and easy solution' to Ukraine, urges 'realistic' discussions on territory

This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron on Jan. 6 called on Ukraine to have "realistic discussions on territorial issues" as they alone can conduct them.

"There will be no quick and easy solution in Ukraine," Macron said in an address to French ambassadors in the Elysee Palace. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has previously vowed to bring both sides to the negotiating table and swiftly end the war.

"The U.S. must help us to change the nature of the situation and convince Russia to come to the negotiating table," Macron said in comments quoted by France24.

Russia currently occupies around 20% of Ukrainian territory. President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that Ukraine's military currently lacks the strength to retake all of it by force, noting that some regions, like Crimea, will have to be liberated through diplomatic means.

In his address, the French head of state warned of repercussions for Europe and the U.S. should Ukraine emerge from the war on the losing side.

"The new American president himself knows that the U.S. has no chance of winning anything if Ukraine loses," Macron said.

France's president also said that it would be up to European countries to "build security guarantees" for Ukraine, a statement in line with his calls for greater European strategic autonomy.

Paris has spearheaded the idea of deploying European peacekeepers to Ukraine after a possible ceasefire deal is reached. Trump, who vowed to get the U.S. "out" of the conflict, has reportedly backed the idea, while Russia has rejected it.

Trump's imminent return to the White House, Ukraine's military setbacks, and Russia's growing economic difficulties have contributed to expectations of possible peace talks in 2025.

Kyiv's allies have said they seek to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for any possible negotiations, with German government saying on Jan. 6 that peace cannot be "dictated" from Moscow.