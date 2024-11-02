Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, Radoslaw Sikorski, Loan, Western aid, War
Edit post

Poland offers to provide Ukraine with weapons on 'defense loan,' Sikorski says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 2, 2024 3:09 PM 2 min read
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, on Oct. 23, 2024. (Marek Antoni Iwanczuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Polish government proposed to support Ukraine in the form of a "defense loan," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with Polsat News published on Nov. 1.

Speaking about aid for Kyiv, Sikorski said that Ukraine could buy weapons from Polish factories on credit. The loan could be paid after the country's reconstruction, he added.

According to Sikorski, such a step could have been taken at the beginning of Russia's full-scale war.

Responding to President Volodymyr Zelensky's criticism over the slow supply of MiG-29 fighter jets, the Polish minister said that his country has done more for Kyiv "than any other nation."

Poland has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine since the start of all-out war in February 2022, providing billions of dollars in military, economic, and humanitarian aid and hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees.

The country has also been a vocal supporter of Ukraine on the world stage, campaigning for Ukraine to receive all the required weaponry to win the war that Russia had begun.

Yet, bilateral relations are far from perfect, with the two countries sharing long-standing grievances on historical memory policy that are far from being resolved.

Poland-Ukraine relations deteriorate as historical grievances resurface, threatening to stall Kyiv’s EU accession
The meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Sept. 13 in Kyiv did not exactly go as planned. Sikorski demanded Ukraine finally allow the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn massacre in World War II and warned against expecting a quick EU acces…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:58 PM

Kadyrov claims he revoked order not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.

After the first drone strike against Russia's North Caucasus republic that targeted the Russian Special Forces University of Vladimir Putin in the Chechen city of Gudermes on Oct. 29, Kadyrov said he ordered all of his commanders fighting against Ukraine "not to take prisoners and destroy" Ukrainian soldiers as retribution.
2:15 AM

Ukraine launches 5G pilot project.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 1.
8:43 PM
Video

These Ukrainian women down Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent joined one such unit that refers to themselves as the Witches of Bucha, after a suburb in Kyiv Oblast where they are based. Since all of them are volunteers, these women combine their combat duties with civilian lives.
5:28 PM

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector fired.

The Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry audits the ministry's activities, including monitoring the quality of military training and staffing, overseeing military aviation safety, and conducting technical investigations, among other functions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.