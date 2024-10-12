Skip to content
Poland’s 2025 EU presidency to focus on Ukraine’s integration and EU expansion, Duda says

by Sonya Bandouil October 12, 2024 6:09 AM 2 min read
Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky sign a cooperation agreement on the security field prior to a press conference at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland on July 8, 2024. (Omar Marques/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that a key priority of Poland's EU presidency in early 2025 will be the European integration of Ukraine and maintaining an "open door to Europe" policy for new members.

During the Arraiolos Group summit in Krakow, an annual informal gathering of presidents from parliamentary and semi-presidential EU member states, leaders discussed these issues.

"The question of how to act so that Ukraine not only survives the terrible aggression of Russia, which it is currently facing, but also how to act so that Ukraine is accepted into the EU as soon as possible, was raised repeatedly," Duda said.

The discussions also focused on strengthening EU-U.S. ties, rebuilding Ukraine after the war, and ensuring energy security in the EU.

Other leaders, including Estonia's president, echoed the call for supporting Ukraine and pushing for EU expansion to include Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans.

The European bloc granted candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova in June 2022, and EU leaders agreed last December to open accession talks with the two aspiring members.

Poland will chair the EU Council between January and June 2025, taking over the six-month presidency of Hungary.

The Hungarian prime minister and his top diplomat, Peter Szijjarto, have repeatedly frustrated their European colleagues by obstructing assistance for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, claiming that arming Kyiv will lead to "escalation" and prolongation of the war.

Orban has become something of a black sheep in the EU, regularly lashing out against "Brussels bureaucrats" while drawing criticism about the domestic rule of law issues and democratic backsliding.

NATO to rethink alliance’s relationship with Russia for first time in decades
“It’s time to now craft a new strategy in terms of (the allies’) specific positions,” a senior U.S. official said. Defense ministers from NATO member nations will convene in Brussels Oct. 17-18 to discuss the matter.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil
