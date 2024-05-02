Duda: Polish EU presidency to focus on Ukraine's integration as one of key priorities

This audio is created with AI assistance

One of the main priorities of Poland's EU presidency next year will be the accession efforts of Ukraine, Moldova, and Western Balkan countries, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on May 1, RMF 24 reported.

Poland will chair the EU Council between January and June 2025, taking over the six-month presidency of Hungary.

The European bloc granted candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova in June 2022, and EU leaders agreed last December to open accession talks with the two aspiring members.

Speaking in the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Duda said the accession process "will be our priority next year under our presidency so that these countries can become full members of the European Union as soon as possible."

"Ukraine is struggling with Russian aggression. We deeply believe that this aggression will be repelled, Ukraine will be able to enjoy its sovereignty again and will be able to start developing again," the Polish president said.

"This means a very difficult and expensive reconstruction process, and Ukraine alone will probably not be able to accomplish it. We want to help. We believe that our entire community should participate in the process of rebuilding Ukraine," he added.

Duda also suggested that during its presidency, Poland should host two European summits: one between the EU and the U.S. and the other between the EU and Ukraine, with a focus on Kyiv's reconstruction efforts and European integration.

While Ukraine's accession talks have not yet begun, the EU has already started screening the country's legislation, one of the first steps necessary for the process. Kyiv hopes to receive a framework for the membership negotiations in June.