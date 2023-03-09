Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Poland transfers 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2023 3:30 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak confirmed at a briefing on March 9 that 10 more Leopard 2 tanks had been transferred to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate the tanks has concluded.

"We are dealing with a battalion of heavy tanks, which in the case of the Polish side have already been transferred, and in the case of our allies will be transferred to Ukraine in a very short time," he said.

Poland has led Western efforts in providing Ukraine with modern Leopard main battle tanks, having delivered the first batch of four tanks on Feb. 24.

The Polish defense minister also told reporters that his country was ready to launch a maintenance center for Leopard tanks transferred to Ukraine.

"The challenge with providing spare parts for these tanks is that it stopped 20 years ago," Błaszczak explained. "But we are ready to resume production. We are currently in talks with the Germans to ensure that the Leopard tanks that have been or will be delivered to Ukraine are serviced and repaired in Poland through our cooperation."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
