Poland to transfer 'limited' number of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2023 5:27 PM 1 min read
Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets of the Polish Air Force take part in a NATO shielding exercise at the Lask Air Base on Oct. 12, 2022, in Lask, Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland will transfer a limited number of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, according to Paweł Szrot, the head of the Polish president's office.

"As far as I know, it will not be a large number of aircraft," Szrot said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency. "The number will certainly not correspond to the number of (transferred) tanks."

However, Szrot added that the transfer of tanks would be part of an international coalition so that Ukraine could "feel" this support.

Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad also confirmed on March 9 that his country was prepared to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in a joint effort with Poland.

Nad told the Associated Press on March 1 that his country was considering transferring 10 of its 11 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, with the last one going to a museum.

"I think it's time to make a decision. People in Ukraine are dying," Nad wrote, adding that it was "inhumane and irresponsible" to politicize the war.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
