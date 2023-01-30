Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Poland says Ukraine may join EU in several years, but after victory over Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 30, 2023 2:12 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on television on Jan. 29 that "it's possible" for Ukraine to join the European Union in several years, but only if it wins the war with Russia.

"We really want Ukraine to become a member of the European Union in a few years. It is possible, but only if we allow Ukraine to win this war," Jablonski told Polish television channel TVP Info.

According to Jablonski, the EU-Ukraine summit, which is due to take place on Feb. 3 in Kyiv, is an extremely important event, as "the root of Russian aggression is the desire to block Ukraine's integration with Europe."

On Jan. 30, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, told Politico that Ukraine has “a very ambitious plan” to join the European Union within the next two years.

The Ukraine-EU summit is an annual event as part of Article 5 of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. The Feb. 3 summit's theme is expected to be the EU's further support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's aggression.

Membership in the EU has long been a key aspiration for Ukraine, which is reflected in the Ukrainian Constitution among the main goals. In June, the European Council granted Ukraine candidate status.

Deputy PM in charge of Ukraine's EU accession: 'A decade is far too long'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
