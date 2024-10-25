Poland rules out transferring recently-purchased South Korean weapons to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish President Andrzej Duda denied the possibility of transferring to Kyiv weapons systems Warsaw purchased from South Korea, Polish media RMF24 reported on Oct. 25.

South Korean law prohibits the exporting of weapons to active conflict zones, but Seoul has repeatedly hinted that this could change in light of deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Duda said he had talked to Kyiv about the possible transfer of South Korean weapons but that his response to the allies was "unequivocal."

"There is no scenario in which we hand over weapons that we have recently bought for billions of zlotys from the pockets of our taxpayers. These weapons must serve the security and defense of the Republic of Poland," Duda said during his visit to South Korea.

If Seoul agrees to supply Ukraine with weapons, it will not be from the stockpile intended for Poland, Duda added.

North Korea has sent nearly 12,000 troops to Russia, including 500 officers and three generals, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said.

The first soldiers to participate alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine have been reportedly sent to Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine began a cross-border incursion in August and still holds significant swathes of territory.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 25 that Russia is planning to send the first North Korean soldiers to the combat zone on Oct. 27-28.

In return for the transfer of soldiers and arms, Russia is helping Pyongyang evade sanctions and develop its nuclear capabilities, according to HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov.