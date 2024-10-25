Skip to content
Poland rules out transferring recently-purchased South Korean weapons to Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 25, 2024 7:03 PM 2 min read
Polish President Andrzej Duda is welcoming President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, Poland, on July 8. The Ukrainian president's visit to Warsaw is coming a day before a NATO summit in the US, where he is seeking more support and assistance in the war against Russia. (Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto/Getty Images)
Polish President Andrzej Duda denied the possibility of transferring to Kyiv weapons systems Warsaw purchased from South Korea, Polish media RMF24 reported on Oct. 25.

South Korean law prohibits the exporting of weapons to active conflict zones, but Seoul has repeatedly hinted that this could change in light of deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Duda said he had talked to Kyiv about the possible transfer of South Korean weapons but that his response to the allies was "unequivocal."

"There is no scenario in which we hand over weapons that we have recently bought for billions of zlotys from the pockets of our taxpayers. These weapons must serve the security and defense of the Republic of Poland," Duda said during his visit to South Korea.

If Seoul agrees to supply Ukraine with weapons, it will not be from the stockpile intended for Poland, Duda added.

North Korea has sent nearly 12,000 troops to Russia, including 500 officers and three generals, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said.

The first soldiers to participate alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine have been reportedly sent to Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine began a cross-border incursion in August and still holds significant swathes of territory.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 25 that Russia is planning to send the first North Korean soldiers to the combat zone on Oct. 27-28.

In return for the transfer of soldiers and arms, Russia is helping Pyongyang evade sanctions and develop its nuclear capabilities, according to HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov.

