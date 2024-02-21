Skip to content
Poland, Ukraine, Refugees
Poland extends protection for Ukrainian refugees until June 30

by Martin Fornusek February 21, 2024 11:13 AM 1 min read
Polish President Andrzej Duda delivers an address at the AGH University of Science and Technology in Krakow, on March 24, 2023. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an act on the protection of Ukrainian refugees, extending the legality of their stay from March 4 until June 30, Poland's Presidential Office said on Feb. 20.

Poland hosts around 1 million Ukrainians who fled from Russia's war, the highest number of all countries. The UN records approximately 6 million refugees residing abroad as a result of Russian aggression.

According to this law, Ukrainian refugees may also continue using buildings where they reside, and the validity of their documents is prolonged.

It also allows Ukrainian doctors, dentists, nurses, and midwives to continue working in Poland until June 30.

The act is based on the EU's decision to extend protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2025. The Polish government is now expected to prepare further amendments to prolong the measure past June.

UN: Continued US aid required to support Ukrainian refugees
The High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) released a report on Feb. 20 detailing the situation regarding Ukrainian refugees and appealed for $993 million to fund its support for those displaced by the full-scale war.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
US Ambassador: 'There's no time to lose.'

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink told reporters on Feb. 20 that the U.S. does not "have a plan B" when it comes to the supplemental aid package currently being debated in Congress "because we're focused 100% on plan A."
