Poland extends protection for Ukrainian refugees until June 30

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an act on the protection of Ukrainian refugees, extending the legality of their stay from March 4 until June 30, Poland's Presidential Office said on Feb. 20.

Poland hosts around 1 million Ukrainians who fled from Russia's war, the highest number of all countries. The UN records approximately 6 million refugees residing abroad as a result of Russian aggression.

According to this law, Ukrainian refugees may also continue using buildings where they reside, and the validity of their documents is prolonged.

It also allows Ukrainian doctors, dentists, nurses, and midwives to continue working in Poland until June 30.

The act is based on the EU's decision to extend protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2025. The Polish government is now expected to prepare further amendments to prolong the measure past June.