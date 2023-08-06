Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Russian officials continue to kidnap children under guise of 'vacations'

by Haley Zehrung August 6, 2023 7:02 AM 1 min read
Maria Lvova-Belova holds a press conference at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on April 4, 2023. (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian officials continue to kidnap and transport Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories to Russia under the guise of 'summer vacations,' the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its assessment from Aug. 5.

The so-called "stolen generation," of Ukrainian children are usually adopted by Russian families and brainwashed with Russian propaganda, stripping them of their Ukrainian identity and taking them away from living relatives.

The deporation of Ukrainian children to Russian territory is a war crime and constitutes genocide according to one of the five definitions given in the United Nations' Genocide Convention.

On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children's Rights.

The ISW has previously reported instances of Russian officials using the guise of “holidays” and vacation schemes to justify the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea.

Author: Haley Zehrung
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
