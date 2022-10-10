Podolyak: New offensive from Belarus not expected.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President’s Office, said that there was currently "no talk" of an invasion from Belarus.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko gathered top military command on Oct. 10, as Russia was bombing multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. Lukashenko supported Russia's attacks, adding that his country began the process of creating a joint regional military command with Moscow. He didn't explain what the new military formation would be tasked with.

Lukashenko once again accused Ukraine of plotting an attack against Belarus. No evidence had been presented.

This set off rumors of possible invasion from the territory of Belarus – a repeat of what happened in February, when Russian army entered from the north and laid siege to Kyiv.

Podolyak wrote on Twitter that Ukraine “is assessing risks and is ready for any threats” and that “the situation is under control.” He added that by today's announcement Lukashenko was giving up "the last crumbs of Belarus' sovereignty" to Russia.