Podolyak: Iran must be recognized as ‘accomplice of aggression in Europe’

This audio is created with AI assistance

“Transferring missiles to Russia, Iran knows that it will attack our cities. Teaching Russians to use drones, it knows that they will attack the Ukrainian energy sector, provoking waves of refugees to the EU,” wrote Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the President’s Office, on Nov. 1.

"Tehran is an accomplice of aggression in Europe and must be officially recognized as such," he added.

Iran supplied Russia with hundreds of its Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, according to Ukraine's military. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia could have ordered as many as 2,400 drones from Iran.

According to Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Russia also plans to purchase ballistic missiles from Iran and will likely place them on the northern border with Ukraine.

CNN earlier reported, citing unnamed Western officials, that Iran was preparing to send around 1,000 additional weapons to Russia, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and about 400 kamikaze drones.

