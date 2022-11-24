Support us
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Podcasts,Eastern Europe

Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Bonus Ep: Extended interview with Bektour Iskender

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub ParusinskiNovember 24, 2022 4:43 pm
This week’s bonus episode is an extended interview with Bektour Iskender, a journalist and co-founder of Kloop, an NGO and leading news publication in Kyrgyzstan. Through his work with Kloop, Bektour trains young journalists to cover politics and investigate corruption, while also reporting on the most significant stories happening in his home country and near abroad.

We spoke to Bektour about his work in journalism and the history of Russian colonial aggression in Kyrgyzstan, creating a snapshot of a country whose past mirrors Ukraine’s, and whose present is also being determined by Russia’s war. ﻿

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Tags: Russia's war, Eurasia, Kazakhstan
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
