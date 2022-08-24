Did the War End? Finale: Feb. 24, Six Months Later

“Did the War End?” is the Kyiv Independent’s podcast that brings together three young Ukrainians exploring what it means to be a nation at war, speaking with experts and everyday Ukrainians to help them answer pressing questions. (Illustration: Karolina Gulshani)

In the final episode of “Did the War End?” the hosts reflect on Russia’s war against Ukraine six months in, discussing recent strikes on military sights in Russian-occupied Crimea and the hope they represent to end the occupation, as well as the biggest lessons they took away from living through war.