PM: Ukraine to resume large-scale privatization

The Ukrainian government is resuming large-scale privatization, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 25.

Shmyhal said the government’s strategy is to minimize the state's economic share while maintaining state control in strategic and security industries.

The State Property Fund is tasked to implement the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development principles in managing state-owned enterprises.

“We are continuing small-scale privatization and resuming large-scale privatization," Shmyhal said.

"We are transferring most state-owned enterprises to the management of the State Property Fund. We are developing a strategy for managing enterprises confiscated from sanctioned persons.”

In 2022, privatization carried $46 million (Hr 1.7 billion) to Ukraine’s budget, according to the government.