PM: Ukraine to resume large-scale privatization

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government is resuming large-scale privatization, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 25.

Shmyhal said the government’s strategy is to minimize the state's economic share while maintaining state control in strategic and security industries.

The State Property Fund is tasked to implement the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development principles in managing state-owned enterprises.

“We are continuing small-scale privatization and resuming large-scale privatization," Shmyhal said.

"We are transferring most state-owned enterprises to the management of the State Property Fund. We are developing a strategy for managing enterprises confiscated from sanctioned persons.”

In 2022, privatization carried $46 million (Hr 1.7 billion) to Ukraine’s budget, according to the government.

Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
