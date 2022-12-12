Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

PM Shmyhal: Russia trying to overwhelm Europe with new refugee wave

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 12, 2022 7:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

By attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russia is trying to "flood" the European Union with a new refugee wave, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Dec. 12.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, as of late November, over 4,751,065 refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection status or equivalent.

Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic are in the lead. In total, around 7.8 million Ukrainian refugees have been recorded across Europe.

Shmyhal noted that Russian missile and artillery strikes on critical infrastructure facilities led to electricity and water supply outages that affected millions of Ukrainians amid freezing weather.

He called on Western allies to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, among other air defenses, to counter Russia's attacks.

The previous day, Shmyhal warned of "significant" energy cuts this winter after Russia's missile blitz damaged "all thermal and hydroelectric power plants" across the country.

Since Oct. 10, Moscow has unleashed six mass strikes targeting Ukraine's energy sector, killing dozens of civilians and causing emergency blackouts.

Russia has fired over a thousand missiles and loitering munitions at energy infrastructure nationwide over the last two months, Head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky said on Dec. 9.

The most recent nationwide attack on Ukraine occurred on Dec. 5, killing four and hitting energy sites in at least three regions.

On Dec. 4, Miguel Berger, Germany's Ambassador to the U.K., said the country expects a new wave of Ukrainian refugees in the coming weeks.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Eastern European countries are getting ready to reopen reception centers and are restocking food supplies in anticipation of a possible new Ukrainian refugee wave.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.