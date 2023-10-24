PM Shmyhal meets Scholz in Germany

This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed support for Ukraine during an official visit to Germany on Oct. 24, the government's press service reported.

"Germany plays an important role in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, as well as in cooperation with the European Commission," Shmyhal said at the meeting. "Thank you for this, and we count on your continued unwavering support."

The officials also discussed the issue of using frozen Russian assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular, through the international compensation mechanism.

"We must jointly find opportunities to make Russia pay for the crimes and destruction committed in Ukraine," the prime minister added.

Shmyhal also thanked Scholz for the organization of the German-Ukrainian Business Forum, emphasizing that such events contribute to new investments and international projects in Ukraine.

The 5th German-Ukrainian Business Forum — Rebuild Ukraine is taking place in Berlin on Oct. 24. The event provides a platform for discussions on the involvement of business in Ukraine's reconstruction.