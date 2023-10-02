PM Shmyhal: EU-Ukraine Association Council to meet in December

This audio is created with AI assistance

The next meeting of the European Union-Ukraine Association Council will be held in December, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Oct. 2.

The meeting was planned during a gathering of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv led by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

"Accession to the European Union is our priority goal, and we are working together, in a coordinated manner and persistently to realize it as soon as possible," Shmyhal said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that the EU ministers reached a consensus at the Oct. 2 meeting regarding Ukraine's accession to the bloc, saying all parties were "determined to move forward with maximum speed."

Shmyhal called the meeting "historic."

"This once again demonstrates the unwavering unity and solidarity of the European Union with Ukraine," he said.

The prime minister leads the Ukrainian delegation of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, set to meet in December. The previous meeting was held on Sept. 5.

The Council consists of members of the Ukrainian government and members of the EU Council and the European Commission.