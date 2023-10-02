Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
PM Shmyhal: EU-Ukraine Association Council to meet in December

by Abbey Fenbert October 3, 2023 12:45 AM 1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Oct. 2. (Photo via Denys Shmyhal / Telegram)
The next meeting of the European Union-Ukraine Association Council will be held in December, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Oct. 2.

The meeting was planned during a gathering of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv led by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

"Accession to the European Union is our priority goal, and we are working together, in a coordinated manner and persistently to realize it as soon as possible," Shmyhal said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that the EU ministers reached a consensus at the Oct. 2 meeting regarding Ukraine's accession to the bloc, saying all parties were "determined to move forward with maximum speed."

Shmyhal called the meeting "historic."

"This once again demonstrates the unwavering unity and solidarity of the European Union with Ukraine," he said.

The prime minister leads the Ukrainian delegation of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, set to meet in December. The previous meeting was held on Sept. 5.

The Council consists of members of the Ukrainian government and members of the EU Council and the European Commission.

Ukraine war latest: Oct. 1 strikes on Russian plant disrupted missile manufacturing, military intelligence says
Key developments on Oct. 2: * Military intelligence reports Oct. 1 strikes on Russian plant disrupted missile manufacturing * Poland delivers refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine * Minister: Units supported by ‘Army of Drones’ hit record number of Russian artillery over last week * Air Force:…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
