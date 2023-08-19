PM Shmyhal: Ukraine allots funds for energy repairs as winter nears

This audio is created with AI assistance

The government will allocate 350 million UAH ($9.5 million) to the Energy Ministry to support critical repairs ahead of the cold season, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Aug. 19.

"We are helping to restore critical energy infrastructure after the Russian attacks," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal said that the funding would be directed to energy companies in order to reduce the cost of loans for equipment repairs.

Attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure last November disabled nearly half the country's energy system. Emergency loans from European institutions were necessary to restore critical equipment.

Shmyhal emphasized that the government is "stepping up preparations" for winter to ensure heating systems are in order during the cold months.

Shmyhal also announced that the government is distributing funds to improve the water supply in Mikolaiv and making plans to fast-track the design of a national military memorial cemetery in Kyiv Oblast.