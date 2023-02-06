Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
PM: Norway plans to give Ukraine $7 billion over 5 years.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2023 3:02 PM 1 min read
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Feb. 6 that Norway aims to provide $7.3 billion to Ukraine over five years, Reuters reported.

However, the Norwegian parliament has to ratify the aid package first, he said.

Half of the package would fund military requirements in 2023, while the rest would fund humanitarian needs, but this split could change over time, he said.

Norway also plans to provide a grant to minimize the war's impact on the countries of the Global South - such as high food and electricity costs.

Norway may provide some of its German-made Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine as well, after Germany allowed other countries to do so last week, according to Norwegian publication Vårt Land.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
