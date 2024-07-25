Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 571,350 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 25, 2024 8:24 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 141st Separate Infantry Brigade.
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 141st Separate Infantry Brigade seen firing a Mark 19 40mm automatic grenade-launcher during military exercises near Zaporizhzhia on July 19, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 571,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 25.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,313 tanks, 16,039 armored fighting vehicles, 21,358 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,804 artillery systems, 1,125 multiple launch rocket systems, 904 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,610 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s mobilization effort gets boost as millions update draft data
By early 2024, 40-year-old Pavlo Kovtoniuk had begun to understand that Russia’s two-year-long full-scale war against his country would require him to serve in the army sooner or later. But it wasn’t until two months ago that he updated his personal information with enlistment authorities – after t…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:53 PM

6 injured in Kharkiv after Russia's 5th attack in single day.

Also on July 24, a Russian missile attack against the town of Lozova killed one person, injured four, and damaged an infrastructure facility. Search for two more people who may be trapped underneath the rubble is ongoing, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.