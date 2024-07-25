General Staff: Russia has lost 571,350 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 571,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 25.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,313 tanks, 16,039 armored fighting vehicles, 21,358 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,804 artillery systems, 1,125 multiple launch rocket systems, 904 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,610 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.