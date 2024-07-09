Attack shows Ukraine's need for more air defense, Pentagon says ahead of NATO summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's mass attack on Ukrainian cities highlights the need to continue providing support to Kyiv, specifically air defense systems, ahead of the NATO summit in Washington D.C., Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on July 8.

Russia launched a missile attack against Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Povkrovsk on the morning of July 8, killing at least 37 and injuring over 170.

The Defense Department highlighted that the attack came a day before the NATO summit in Washington, D.C. on July 9-11.

Ukraine "has risen to the occasion" by piecing together an integrated aid defense system "that incorporates different systems, radars, launchers and more," and has also received air defense systems from a number of partners, Ryder said.

"Unfortunately, the volume of fire Russia has employed against Ukraine has stressed this system," Ryder said.

The July 8 attack is a reminder of why the U.S. "remains committed to working with allies and partners to get Ukraine the air defense capabilities it needs to defend its citizens and sovereignty," Ryder added.

Aid must be provided to Ukraine quickly, but "there also must be a long-term plan to help Ukraine defend itself in the future."

Kyiv has made repeated calls for additional air defenses in recent months after facing increasingly intense Russian aerial attacks, which dealt a heavy blow to the country's energy infrastructure.

Yurii Ihnat, a former Air Force spokesperson, said on July 8 that Russian forces have improved their ballistic and cruise missiles, making them more difficult to down.

The cruise missiles traveled at extremely low altitudes during the recent attacks. Some of the aerial targets were shot down at an altitude of 50 meters, which "could also lead to terrible consequences on the ground," Ihnat said.