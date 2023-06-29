Pentagon not ready to talk about providing ATACMS to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Ministry of Defense refused to provide further information about the planned decision on the provision of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in a press conference on June 29.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that he had "nothing to announce about ATACMS" and was "not aware of any imminent decisions" about the missiles.

Spokesman Ryder was asked by journalists at the briefing to comment on a WSJ article which reported that the United States of America is "close" to agreeing on the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

Last month, President Joe Biden said that sending ATACMS to Ukraine is "still under consideration."

ATACMS missile have a range of up to 300 kilometers and the White House is afraid that these long-range missiles will be used for strikes on the territory of Russia.