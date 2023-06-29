Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Pentagon not ready to talk about providing ATACMS to Ukraine

by Rachel Amran June 30, 2023 1:19 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Ministry of Defense refused to provide further information about the planned decision on the provision of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in a press conference on June 29.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that he had "nothing to announce about ATACMS" and was "not aware of any imminent decisions" about the missiles.

Spokesman Ryder was asked by journalists at the briefing to comment on a WSJ article which reported that the United States of America is "close" to agreeing on the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

Last month, President Joe Biden said that sending ATACMS to Ukraine is "still under consideration."

ATACMS missile have a range of up to 300 kilometers and the White House is afraid that these long-range missiles will be used for strikes on the territory of Russia.

Ukraine war latest: Budanov says Wagner will no longer fight; Ukrainian forces make gains
Key Developments on June 29: * Budanov says Wagner mercenary group will no longer fight in Ukraine * Defense Ministry says Ukrainian forces making gains in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts * Ukrainian authorities train in preparation for possible Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant * Eco-…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.